I am writing in response to Carl Bates’ opinion piece entitled “Govt spending up as prices bite”.

Yes I am spending an unprecedented amount at the grocery store. He blames the entire problem on spending by Labour. Here are the issues

1. Tax: I work as a teacher, I pay taxes on my salary as well as the income I receive from my enterprises outside of school. My taxes then pay for the roads that get me to school, not to mention all the costs incurred by the school, including my pay. In 2021, I was at Whanganui Collegiate School. Many of the students I encountered were from farming families. Their parents were able to spend $40,000 a year for their education, as most of them boarded at the school. Some of them had siblings who attended as well. I find it hard to sympathise when National talks about the “plight of the farmers” when many of them are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to send their children to private boarding schools.

2. Reducing regulations: During the last National government, New Zealand became the sixth most expensive housing market in the world. Wages didn’t keep up. Now we have a housing crisis due to the deregulations in the housing market. They deregulated the farming industry causing rampant pollution and damage to our environment. The idea that business will regulate itself is foolish. Given the opportunity, the business sector will opt to get more for themselves.

It seems that National is a “one-trick pony”. They are trying to sell New Zealanders on the idea that everything can be fixed if we just cut taxes, which has no bearing on low-income earners, but greatly benefits the wealthy. Chris Luxon will benefit by $18,000-$20,000, while the woman Carl spoke to is on a benefit, and doesn’t pay taxes so the tax cuts won’t change her income. The last time National cut taxes, it raised GST, which everyone felt.

When you vote this year you must consider who will really benefit from each party’s policies.

Rick Baum, Whanganui

