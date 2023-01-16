Back: Wayne Seeley (Māori Wardens), Rebecca Deeley (Mainstreet Whanganui), Keith Turner (Vintage Car Club), Tom Langford, Geoff Follett, Des Warahi (Mainstreet Whanganui), Shanti Sibbing (Vintage Weekend Trust) Front: Frank James (Vintage Car Club), Jess Feist (Mainstreet Whanganui), Bruce Jellyman (Vintage Weekend Trust), Antonia Sims (official photographer).

On Friday, Vintage Weekend Trust, Mainstreet and directly affected stakeholders held their last logistics meeting before the 10th Vintage Weekend gets under way.

“It was pretty much going over the programme, anything that might come up, traffic management — is everyone on the same page about where, when and what,” says Antonia Sims, official Vintage Weekend photographer.

“It was a chance to raise questions and it was good to see some of the other faces. I had a good chat with Tom Langford about what photos he wants.”

Her brief is to get diversity, people enjoying themselves, heritage buildings in the background and good coverage of the whole area. She says her focus is Caboodle and there are other photographers involved.

Represented at the meeting were people from Downer, Māori Wardens, Vintage Car Club, Mainstreet and Vintage Weekend Trust. The event is sponsored by Property Brokers with Whanganui District Council, Whanganui and Partners and Mainstreet.

“The weather forecast is looking good,” says Bruce Jellyman, chairman of the trust.

“I would like to thank all the supporting event organisers,” says Shanti Sibbing, event co-ordinator. “And I hope they have an enjoyable and successful weekend.”

“On Friday night at 6.30, we are having an official opening down here on Drews Ave,” says Bruce. “Then we’re going to Porridge Watson to party.”

The public is invited to the formalities and whatever happens afterwards.

“There will be speeches and a cutting of things. Drews Ave will be closed off and there will be some festivities,” says Bruce.

“Event programmes are available in the i-Site and online,” says Shanti.

“Let’s get out, celebrate Whanganui,” says Bruce. “Let’s Vintage.”

Events begin on Friday and run through until Monday with a wide range of activities and things to see.

Included in the Vintage Weekend programme are James and the Giant Peach at Repertory Theatre, flights in a helicopter or a vintage Fox Moth, Jazz Cruises, Rivercity Artists’ exhibition, Vintage Radio Museum, the Retro Market, a heck of a lot of bands playing, parties, jetboat rides, Vintage Fair, more art exhibitions, cruises on the Wairua and the Waimarie, motorsport at Oceanview Speedway, the Soapbox Derby on Monday — and a whole lot more. It’s all in the programme