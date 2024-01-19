Cassidy Hoskin (left), Liana Kiriona and Lez Kiriona are organising 3 Days Deep at Whanganui's War Memorial Centre. Photo / Bevan Conley

Expect “the same, but more” at this year’s 3 Days Deep festival in Whanganui.

Up to 1000 dedicated drum and bass enthusiasts from all over New Zealand, including Wellington, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Hamilton, will gather at the War Memorial Centre forecourt from January 19-21.

That is more people than for last year’s event and its 2022 debut.

LCD Entertainment festival organiser Lez Kiriona is looking forward to seeing some new faces as ticket sales reveal more out-of-towners will attend.

“It’s good to bring that kind of flavour to Whanganui,” he said.

The festival faced obstacles in 2023 that shortened the event to two days at Kiriona’s Frank Bar and Eatery as the organisers were unable to use the War Memorial Centre that year.

“At least we did it because I think, if we didn’t do it, it probably would have been game over for 3 Days Deep, so thankfully, we did,” Kiriona said.

This year, “it’s been pretty much smooth sailing” and the “War Memorial Centre has been amazing”, he said.

New addition RnB/hip-hop night on Friday will be followed by two days of drum and bass/house music.

The more low-key Friday night was “for those who can’t deal with three days of DnB”, Kiriona said.

LCD Entertainment marketing team member Cassidy Longie said she was looking forward to again seeing her favourite artist Lee Mvtthews, who headlines on Sunday.

Dynamic duo Graham Matthews and Tom Lee joined to create Lee Mvtthews in 2013 and are one of New Zealand’s top drum and bass acts. The pair released their new single Kick the Doors Down with New Zealand musician Tiki Taane today.

Lee said it was “epic playing at such a grand location” and was stoked the event would be held at the War Memorial Centre.

They have performed at both previous events.

“Each and every time, the team at 3 Days Deep look after us so well. Anything you could want at any time, they will look after it,” Lee said.

“It is called 3 Days Deep, so I expect all of you [fans] to be ready to go even though we aren’t on till day three.

“If you missed us over the New Year’s period, you will get to experience what we put down over at Rhythm and Vines.”

Lee’s partner Molly Foster, known as Elipsa, also returns to 3 Days Deep.

“We have a few new girls playing house this year which will be exciting,” Longie said.

With Property Brokers Whanganui Vintage Weekend also happening on Wellington Anniversary weekend, Kiriona said 3 Days Deep was something for young people to look forward to.

There was nothing else in Whanganui quite like it, he said.

Longie said the event “beats the expectations of what Whanganui, their hometown, is all about”.

In the next five years, the aim was to get 3000 people at the event, Kiriona said.

Beyond five years, he has his eye on Cooks Gardens for up to 10,000 people.

“Cooks Gardens is not just for rugby,” he said.