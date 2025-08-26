Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lake Alice redress ‘rotten to the core’, court told

RNZ
4 mins to read

Justice Helen McQueen at Tuesday's hearing. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Justice Helen McQueen at Tuesday's hearing. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

A Lake Alice survivor has asked the High Court to review Cabinet’s decision on redress and formally find it breaches his international and domestic human rights.

Flaxmere man Malcolm Richards was drugged, raped, beaten and shocked at the psychiatric facility in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save