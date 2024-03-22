Wanganui Tramping Club members climb a steel ladder on the Curtis Falls Track in Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly Egmont National Park).

MAKING TRACKS with Scroggin

Trampers don’t often encounter ladders in the great outdoors unless you are in Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly Egmont National Park) where you will find quite a few, both wooden and steel.

The most spectacular of these takes trampers down a steep bluff near Waiaua Gorge Hut.

Perhaps the most interesting ladder in the ranges, especially to Wanganui Tramping Club members, is that between Tutti and Tuni, the 1325m Tararua Peaks in Tararua Forest Park. This ladder situated just before Maungahuka Hut (if you are walking north) is a legendary feature of the range.

For years the peaks were impassible but eventually trampers navigated them with the aid of a wire cable, later updated to a chain ladder. Wanganui club members consider tackling today’s 25m 70-rung ladder as a rite of passage following which they are truly part of the Tararua fraternity.

Features of the club’s weekend programme for April include a day crossing of the Ruahine Range over the Maharahara Trig; and a five-day circuit of the northern Ruahine, starting and ending with a crossing of the Taruarau River.

The full weekend programme for April is:

6 Saturday, Rewa’s Ridge, leader Mike

9-15 Tuesday-Monday, Nelson cycling, leader Kate

13 or 14 Saturday or Sunday, Maharahara crossing, leaders Cherry and Johnny

18-22 Thursday-Monday, North Ruahine circuit, leader Shane

20 or 21 Saturday or Sunday, Fordell farm walk, leader Brenda

27 or 28 Saturday or Sunday, Manawatū walks, leader Pam

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The midweeks have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on April 11 and 25 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on April 4 and 18.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

■ The next club meeting on Tuesday, April 2, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm, will feature a talk by Marek Willis, the Wellington-based manager of investigations into maritime search and rescue. All welcome.