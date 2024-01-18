Frocks on Bikes, part of La Fiesta in 2022.

“La Fiesta”, New Zealand’s best and longest-running women’s fest, is set to roll from February 10 to March 10.

With around 120 activities and events this year, it is the second largest line-up in La Fiesta’s 15-year history, following last year’s festival, which had 130 events.

Established and founded in 2010 by Carla Donson, manager of the Women’s Network, the festival offers diverse opportunities for everyone in the community to be a champion, to celebrate and to come together.

With more than 100 event partners and venues across Whanganui, there is something for everyone this La Fiesta. Get moving, join a workshop, experience feature exhibitions, enjoy live music and comedy, celebrate cultural diversity, and have some good old-fashioned fun.

Donson is delighted to offer a festival programme that continues to capture the imagination of people in Whanganui, free from the challenges of hosting events amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recent years La Fiesta has attracted overseas inquiries and visitors, a result of the festival being the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

The 15th festival showcases a celebration of leading locals, featuring a wide range of presenters from across the Whanganui district and the central region.

La Fiesta launches with an opening weekend that delivers everything from market stalls, embroidery, and pole dances to sensory walks, love potions and a good time singalong.

After a month of activity, the final weekend sees the festival wrapping up in style with a celebration of art and performance in two beautiful outdoor settings.

Enjoy floral art in a Westmere garden and an immersive afternoon of meditation, afternoon tea and music at Tarapuruhi, Bushy Park Sanctuary for a “Songbird” festival finale on Sunday, March 10.

One of the focal points of the festival is its celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) commemorated annually on March 8, and which marks its 113th anniversary year. IWD was established in 1911 and is officially sanctioned by the United Nations (UN) as a day to reflect on women’s progress and to continue challenging for change.

Celebrated as a national public holiday in almost 30 countries around the world, IWD continues to be an important day for political mobilisation and consciousness-raising about gender equality.

UN Women announced their IWD 2024 theme in December last year, “Invest in women: Accelerate progress”. Investing in women tackles five key focus points: a human rights issue, ending poverty, implementing gender-responsive financing, shifting to a green economy and care society, and supporting feminist change-makers.

“In a world facing multiple crises that are putting immense pressure on communities, achieving gender equality is more vital than ever. Ensuring women’s and girls’ rights across all aspects of life is the only way to secure prosperous and just economies and a healthy planet for future generations,” Donson said.

“La Fiesta continues to provide opportunities for our community to meet incredible people going about their ordinary lives in truly remarkable ways, demonstrating their can-do attitudes, courage, and creativity. The festival celebrates inclusivity and welcomes support from men” Donson says.

“It is so encouraging to see the incredible support for La Fiesta across communities. I am hugely grateful to all of our festival partners for recognising its value and for providing such a diverse array of festival activities”.