From left: Korean War veterans John Hodges and Ron Pocock with South Korean consul Deokhyung Joshua Seo and Korean Society of Whanganui president Deog Kim. Photo / Steve Carle

Only two veterans of the Korean War have survived in Whanganui and both were present for a commemoration ceremony at the K-Force Veterans’ Memorial at Pukenamu/Queens Park on Tuesday.

Ron Pocock served with the Royal New Zealand Navy during the Korean War. Photo / Steve Carle

Ron Pocock did 12 months’ service in the Royal New Zealand Navy on the frigate Kaniere, one of six Loch class frigates with HMNZS Pukaki, Tutira, Rotoiti, Taupo, and Hawea. It involved about half the navy’s manpower – approximately 1350 officers and ratings.

He was awarded several medals: the New Zealand Operational Service Medal, a Korean War Medal, a United Nations Medal, a Suez Campaign Medal and the Korean Peace Medal.

John Hodges served in the British Army during the Korean War, before coming to New Zealand. Photo / Steve Carle

John Hodges fought for the British Army’s 5th Royal Inniskilling Dragoon Guards, serving 18 months in the Korean War. “It finished after I left and went back to England, when I decided to come to New Zealand,” he said. “There were lots of New Zealanders in the Korean conflict, they were really good people.

“I was very impressed with the Kiwis. When I finished my time in the army, I went to New Zealand to work in forestry in Nelson, at the age of 25,” he said. Now 92, he has spent 67 years in New Zealand and now lives in Whanganui. He was awarded the Korean War Medal and the UN Medal.

Deokhyung Joshua Seo, consul from the South Korean embassy, gave an address. “It is very meaningful to have a commemoration event, to honour the noble sacrifices of New Zealand’s Korean War veterans,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Korea, I’d like to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers in fiercely defending the freedom of the Republic of Korea.

“I also honour not only the Korean War veterans, but their families and loved ones, who supported them from afar and often suffered their own hardships and sacrifices.

Plaque at Pukenamu/Queens Park, Whanganui.

“It has been around 73 years since the Korean War broke out, where some 6000 young New Zealand soldiers were deployed to the Korean Peninsula. They were faced with boiling hot summers and freezing cold winters, but still supported the Korean people with all their strength.

“The amount of bravery that must have been required for such commitment is beyond my imagination. The sacrifices and courageous acts of Korean War veterans not only laid the ground for Korea’s recovery from the ashes of war but also built the foundation for the friendship between Korea and New Zealand.

“The strong bond forged by fighting together for a shared value of freedom and democracy is the backbone of our friendship, which we celebrated together last year, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and New Zealand.

“Without the veterans’ sacrifice and dedication, current links between Korea and New Zealand could not have been initiated. This fact reminds us of how much a debt of gratitude we owe to Korean War veterans, that can never be fully repaid.

“As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, the Korean Government is hosting various events with the slogan Amazing 70 to express gratitude and respect for the invaluable contribution and sacrifice made by the veterans.

“The embassy will continue to support Korean War veterans and their families, including descendants. We regard each and every one of our veterans as our hero, and you will be forever remembered. We will remember them,” he said.