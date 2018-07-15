Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr speaking at the Wanganui Club in June 2018.

Whanganui is "hotter than Auckland right now" with the city's rental property yield "off the chart" compared with the rest of New Zealand.

That's the verdict of Kiwibank's inaugural regional scorecard developed by the bank's chief economist Jarrod Kerr and senior economist Jeremy Couchman.

With a rental yield of 9 per cent, Whanganui is streets ahead of the rest of regional New Zealand and also higher than the Auckland average, making it attractive to property investors.

The Kiwibank economists describe it as "off the chart". Yield calculations are worked out by dividing the annual rental income on a property by how much it cost to buy.