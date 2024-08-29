Kitten adoptions were not restricted to a family’s city of residence.
Last week, SPCA’s Whanganui centre flew a cat to Auckland on an Air Chathams flight to be adopted by a family who had fallen in love with the animal online.
“The amount of cats coming in is obviously higher than the numbers going out, and that’s when we rely on the greater SPCA network to transfer animals to other centres where there are higher adoptions,” Flis-Pryce said.
In previous cases, animals had been sent on pet buses to the South Island for adoption.
How to help
The SPCA is always looking for foster families to look after kittens temporarily until they are ready for adoption.
Desexing your pet ensures that your animal won’t contribute to the large number of kittens the SPCA finds homes for each year.
Microchipping pets helps to ensure the SPCA can identify your animal if it gets lost and taken to a centre.
Adopting from the SPCA means animals are already desexed and have been through thorough health checks.
Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.