Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Royals

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Taranaki councillor Neil Walker made officer of the NZ Order of Merit

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Celebrating the Knights and Dames appointed in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Video / NZ Herald

Councillor, grandfather, and committee man Neil Walker has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours.

The Hawera man has been awarded the honour for his services to primary industries and the community.

Walker grew up on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle