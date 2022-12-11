Kindergarten celebrates its 50th birthday

Barsanti staff at the 50th celebrations. Debra Turchie (left), Caitlin Gedye, Charmika Liyanarachchy (head teacher) and Meagan Lee. Photo / Supplied

Barsanti Kindergarten in Rogers St began in 1971, but this year they were able to celebrate half a century of early childhood education. They have a history wall with newspaper clippings and photographs from all those years ago. It includes a photo of Leonard Barsanti, the architect, after whom the kindergarten is named.

“He was the chief architect for the Wanganui Education Board,” says head teacher Charmika Liyanarachchy. “He designed these buildings for us, absolutely for free in his own time. The association, at the time, decided to name his last kindergarten after him.”

She says so many people from its history attended the kindergarten’s celebrations.

“It’s been really cool meeting people who have been here before,” says Charmika. “We have a few third-generation families here.”

The premises are looking good and the playground has a lot to offer children.

Barsanti is licensed for 40 children, although the roll stands at 30, and they have four teachers. When it began in 1971 there were 40 children and two teachers.

“We reached out to Matua Michael Poa,” says Charmika. “I know Michael from my time at Putiki Kindergarten ... to support us in doing this celebration and make sure we are following all the right protocols. We are quite multicultural but the majority of our families are Maori and our bicultural practice is important to us. With Michael’s guidance we bought a beautiful pounamu for all our children, a little taonga to signify the 50th celebration.”

Matua Michael Poa blessed the proceedings. Photo / Supplied

There was a ceremony to present the pounamu and that started the 50th celebrations.

“On the actual day we had Te Tai Kura o Te Awa Tupua come and support us with the opening of the ceremony.

After the formalities and speakers, the floor was opened for others to come forward and say something.

“There was a beautiful sharing of knowledge and a sharing of their time here.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe spoke, as well as former and current teachers.

The cake was cut by the oldest and the youngest.

Charmika also included symbols of her own Sri Lankan culture as part of the multicultural aspect of Barsanti Kindergarten.



