Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: ‘Young people today just have no manners’

Kevin Page
By
5 mins to read
Kevin Page stumbled into a few tricky situations this week. Photo / 123RF

Kevin Page stumbled into a few tricky situations this week. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

I’ve had an interesting time this past week studying the behaviour of some older people.

To be clear, I didn’t actually set out to undertake this study. It just sort of fell into my

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle