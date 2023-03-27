Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Scared out of my nut as fog descends, birds screech and someone screams

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
Thick fog, flapping birds and a bloodcurdling scream greeted Kevin Page on his venture into remote New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

Thick fog, flapping birds and a bloodcurdling scream greeted Kevin Page on his venture into remote New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

I was reminded this week of a telly programme I used to watch late at night, on a Saturday I think, called Tales of the Unexpected. You may recall it.

Said programme was British

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle