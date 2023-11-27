Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Not much more important than a great hairdo

Kevin Page
By
5 mins to read
Finding a good hairdresser is vital, writes Kevin Page. Photo / 123RF

Finding a good hairdresser is vital, writes Kevin Page. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

There has been great rejoicing in our humble abode this week.

Not because the chain has finally stopped being dragged by our political leaders and we now have a Government. And not because the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle