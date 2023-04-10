Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: My blooming clever plan to avoid the weeding

Kevin Page
By
5 mins to read
Kevin Page is stumped about how to get out of weeding the garden - until he comes up with a cunning plan. Photo / 123rf

Kevin Page is stumped about how to get out of weeding the garden - until he comes up with a cunning plan. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Picture me, if you will, sitting at my computer on a Sunday afternoon slowly tapping away at the keyboard with the two fingers that help keep bread on the table.

I’m typing the very

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle