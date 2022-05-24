Kauarapaoa road remains closed, weekend opening expected

The Whanganui District Council said that previous attempts to repair the washout on Kauarapaoa road at the Mangaiti stream were scuppered by further rain. Photo / Whanganui District Council

Whanganui's Kauarapaoa Rd remains closed following a bridge washout last week.

Earlier attempts to reopen the road had been thwarted due to further inclement weather and high levels at the Mangaiti Stream, according to the Whanganui District Council.

It said it expected the road to be reopened on Saturday, May 28.

The northern route via Rangitatau East remains open.

The council also advised motorists travelling on rural roads to drive with caution as there is still a lot of clean up work required following the weekend's storm.