Kauarapaoa road remains closed, weekend opening expected

Whanganui's Kauarapaoa Rd remains closed following a bridge washout last week.
Earlier attempts to reopen the road had been thwarted due to further inclement weather and high levels at the Mangaiti Stream, according to the Whanganui District Council.
It said it expected the road to be reopened on Saturday, May 28.
The northern route via Rangitatau East remains open.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The council also advised motorists travelling on rural roads to drive with caution as there is still a lot of clean up work required following the weekend's storm.