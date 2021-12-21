Kathy Cunningham: What is the biggest crisis facing us today?

Comment

COP26 has dropped from the lead story although climate remains the number one crisis facing young people today, according to a survey from the University of Bath.

The global pandemic is a crisis and with all regional borders now open, it will remain an important issue to follow. With the number of deaths increasing and the first case in Whanganui reported, which part of the Covid response should we be most aware of?

Is it the number of ICU beds or ventilators in our local hospital? Is it the shortage of nurses and doctors due to burnout or lax immigration policies? Is it our low vaccination rates?

What about the inequities and poverty we see all around us? Every day we hear about the increase in the number of food parcels required to feed hungry families and the urgent need for low-cost housing. Could the biggest crisis be around inflation and the global economy or the threat of war with China?

What is the one crisis you believe to be the most important to admit, discuss, understand and remedy?

You may be surprised to know that I believe the biggest crisis of our time is ignorance.

Nobel Laureate David J Goss said many problems such as "racism, bigotry, fanaticism of terror and the threat to the environment are caused by the sheer ignorance of the people".

We embrace the idea that our existing beliefs are correct and we create a false certainty in our minds. Then we surround ourselves with like-minded people who confirm our beliefs.

Is it our inability to understand how to interpret a situation or is it how we use our emotions to drive a discussion or debate that is the challenge?

We are bombarded with inconsistent or contradictory information daily and must be able to critically interpret fact from fiction. How can we possibly discern all this news and try to make sense from it? Here are several ideas that may resonate: -

· Ask someone you know who may have more information or a different viewpoint

· Ask someone you do not know who is a verified expert

· Go to the library and read as many different books on the subject you are interested in

· Attend a lecture or class to learn more

· Use the internet to search for details using a variety of verified news or education sites

· Talk to friends and family and ask lots of questions

· Just for fun, take the exact opposite viewpoint and discuss it

Protesters at Parliament recently called the Government and media "terrorists". Elected officials are receiving death threats based on their response to the Covid vaccine mandate. This is irresponsible and dangerous. Where did this information come from? What is this information based on and how did we as a civil society become so violent in our actions and thinking?

Ignorance is damning and dumbing down way too many. We have the right and responsibility to call it out when we see and hear lies. We must critically examine and reflect on our own beliefs and be able to discuss these rationally and calmly.

All I ask is that we keep an open mind and take some time to reflect on what is important. What actions can we take that will be effective and have influence? Please consider who is teaching our children about creative problem solving, how to ask questions and debate, or simply talk about an issue.

We have the privilege to learn. Let's use it to our best advantage.