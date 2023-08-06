Timatanga o Whanganui kapa haka group is looking forward to hosting and performing at the regional festival this year. Photo / J Penney

Whanganui’s kapa haka groups always shine at regional competitions and the Idea Services group Timatanga o Whanganui is planning to bring their own brand of magic to the stage this year.

Tutor Jayde Penney said the group had up to 20 members and some had joined from the wider community.

“People see kapa haka on TV and have whānau members participating at regional and national competitions and love being participants themselves.

“They practise twice a week and some have been part of the group for five years now.”

Penney said although Covid restrictions had led to cancellations and restrictions during the past three years, enthusiasm for kapa haka had remained strong.

She leads the group with support from community volunteers, including kapa haka champion Kura Simon who plays guitar and uses her beautiful voice to help singers hold the tunes.

Penney said the group members had made some great strides and one young woman in the group had perfected the actions to a point where she could even lead her tutors.

“I will sometimes follow her because she is so well-practised,” Penney said.

“The songs are all well-known so friends, family and the community can sing along when they come to watch the performance.”

Kapa haka champion Kura Simon (right) regularly supports the Timatanga o Whanganui group with her voice and guitar. Photo / Liz Wylie

Te Ngākautaki o ngā Kāhui-maunga is Idea Services’ competition for the central region and will be held at Springvale Stadium on Tuesday, November 7, from 10am to 4pm.

“There will be no cost for members of the public to come and watch the performances so we’re hoping the community will turn out in sizeable numbers to show their support,” Penney said.

Idea Services started kapa haka as a regular activity because it creates a sense of identity and a connection to whānau, hapū, iwi and marae.

Outside of the cultural benefits, kapa haka improves fitness and develops motor skills through actions and choreography as well as mathematical abilities through counting and following beats.

The Aotearoa-wide Te Anga Pāua o Aotearoa National Kapa Haka Festival was first held in 2017 with seven teams competing and organisers anticipate that there could be around 20 teams in the final this year.

Penney said the Whanganui group was excited to perform in public and welcomed other performers to the festival.

“They have shown so much dedication and it will mean a lot for them to have a supportive audience there. There will be great performances from the other groups from around the central region as well.

“We will be advertising in the paper and online closer to the date.”

Idea Services, based in Gonville, provides community and residential support to Whanganui people with intellectual disabilities.

