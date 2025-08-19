An intercept from Kaiwhaiki goal defence Darcy Walsh was followed by a missed shot from goal attack Te Whetu Matthews and a rebound by Kaierau goal keep Kara Adrole. Under mounting pressure, captain Leigha Stormont mishandled the ball.

A desperate attempt to regain possession resulted in a contact, giving Kaiwhaiki a penalty pass.

Matthews took it and offloaded to Paki, who scored to put Kaiwhaiki ahead 29-28.

With a two-goal advantage required to win in overtime, Kaiwhaiki wing attack Kahureremoa Aki launched the ball long to Paki, who flicked it across to Matthews. Cool under pressure, Matthews nailed the shot for a 30-28 victory.

The win marks only the second time Kaiwhaiki have claimed the Premier 1 title, the first being in 2018 – also in overtime against Kaierau.

“Our ladies were outstanding – they embraced the big occasion while keeping it in perspective as just another game," player-coach Aki said.

“I’m thrilled they delivered a complete performance, something we’ve been striving for all season.”

She praised Paki’s poise, goal keep Kelera Kuruyabaki’s dominance, and acknowledged “the energy of our 8th player – our loyal supporters” who helped push them over the line.

Kaierau coach Karine Harrison was equally proud, calling it one of the best finals in recent memory.

“It sure was an awesome final, played in great spirits and sportsmanship. Experience showed tonight, and I was so proud of everybody.”

She highlighted the efforts of midcourt trio Michaela Heka, Hayley Cummins, and Tash Kingi, and praised the defensive unit of Stormont, Adrole, and Kaea Raukura for forcing crucial turnovers.

“We worked as a team to combat Kaiwhaiki’s skill and determination. I don’t think we’ve seen a final as good as that for a while.”

With Kaiwhaiki crowned champions and Kaierau showing the fight of defending titleholders, the 2025 David Jones Motors Premier Netball Finals delivered a spectacle worthy of the occasion.

Kaierau clinch Premier 2 title

Kaierau Air Whanganui A2 won the Premier 2 title with a 31-25 win over Kaiwhaiki Gold.

Kaierau started shakily, trailing 8-4 after the first quarter, but closed the gap to just one goal in the second before taking control in the third, 24-19, and preserving their unbeaten season.

Coach Amanda Engert praised her team, with goal shoot Leela McIlraith outstanding, netting 28 of 31 goals.

Goal attack Nicola Edwards provided a steady head in the shooting circle, while Sara Bishop added extra drive.

Centre Hailey Sinkinson linked the defence and attack ends superbly, and wing defence Alysa Ellis created uncertainty for the passers, while Grace Walford provided fresh legs.

Goal defence Gigi Bronwal hustled hard, while goal keep Kristen Ashworth disrupted Kaierau’s shooters with her long reach.

2024 champions, Kaiwhaiki Gold, were gallant finalists.

Coach Parekura Cribb was proud of her team’s effort.

“We gave it our best shot and left everything out there on court. No excuses and no regrets was our motto coming into semis and finals.”

Third-place playoffs

Pirates edged Whanganui High School to claim third place in Premier 1.

It was a nailbiter in the Premier 1 third-place playoff, with HP Pirates A1 edging Phillips Electrical WHS A1, 35-32.

The scores were locked up at every quarter break – 9-all, 18-all, 25-all – before Pirates posted a three-goal run at the start of the fourth to give them the edge.

Pirates coach Casey McDougall was proud of her side’s progress and thanked all their supporters, while WHS coach Lisa Murphy highlighted her team’s unity and execution.

Attacking quartet Ella Campbell, Ruby Bullock, Mischa Petley and Nevaeh Blake kept composure under pressure, while defensive trio Elicia Thompson, Isla Jones and Mae Emmett forced crucial turnovers.

Annabelle Brown stepped up in a position she doesn’t normally play in the final quarter after Emmett came off with a back injury.

High School now turn their attention to the Lower North Island Secondary Schools Tournament in Palmerston North, aiming to improve on last year’s 10th-place finish in A Grade.

Meanwhile, Waimarino A1 capped a strong debut season, beating Mt View Marist A2, 34-22, to finish third in Premier 2.

They stamped their authority early, leading 9-3 in the first quarter and never looked back, extending to 25-14 by three-quarter time before closing strongly.

Entering the season ranked sixth, Waimarino finished as the grade’s most improved side, securing a proud third place.