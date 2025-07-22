Kaiwhaiki lead David Jones Motors Premier 1 netball with two rounds to play.

The top three seeds for David Jones Motors Premier 1 netball have been locked in with two round robin games to go.

Kaiwhaiki A1 sit clear at the top of the table, unbeaten on 32 points.

HP Pirates A1 and Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 are on 24 points, with Pirates in second on goal differential.

The battle for the final spot is between Phillips Electrical WHS A1 and Marist Mint A1, with the latter keeping themselves in the hunt, picking up a bonus point against Kaierau in Monday night’s game.

Kaierau posted a superb eight-goal unanswered run in the first quarter to lead 12-5 at the break.