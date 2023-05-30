Kāinga Ora has purchased a section in Delhi Ave, Aramoho, which could be the site of about 10 houses. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities has made another purchase of land in Aramoho, Whanganui, to provide more state houses for the community.

The 3540sq m site at 32 Dehli Ave was purchased to help meet the urgent need for more family homes in Whanganui, Kāinga Ora regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū Graeme Broderick said.

“The need for housing has increased steadily over the years in Whanganui and we are pleased that, through this land purchase, we will be able to provide a home for so many families close to schools, services and amenities,” Broderick said.

The section is within walking distance of Churton School, Aramoho Cemetery, Te Ao Hou Marae and St Vincents Netball Club.

Plans for the site were still to be confirmed but it was estimated there could be 10 homes built on the land.

Broderick said working with the community as plans were confirmed would be important.

“We will be working closely with Whanganui District Council, local iwi and other key stakeholders on progressing our plans and how we best support the community we are building in.”

This purchase comes after Kāinga Ora bought another plot of land in Aramoho, a 1.6-hectare site on Kaikokopu Rd for $2 million.

Work is already under way on multiple Kāinga Ora developments in Whanganui East, Gonville and Tawhero, with plans to build 158 homes across the three suburbs.