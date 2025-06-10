Whanganui High School's Ella Campbell shoots for goal in her side's win over Whanganui Collegiate.

Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 overcame an early deficit to beat Marist Mint A1 in Monday night Premier 1 netball.

After trailing 6-7 at the first quarter break, reigning champs Kaierau came out strong to win the second 11-5.

The return of former captain and shooter Rebekah Alabaster was no surprise, having been spotted courtside with the team a couple of weeks back.

While Marist were able to keep pace with the reigning champs in the second half (going down by only one goal 9-8 in both the third and fourth quarters), the damage had been done in the second, the final score 35-28 to Kaierau.

A similar fate met HP Pirates A1 in their top of the table clash against Kaiwhaiki A1, drawing the first quarter 8-all, winning the second 9-8 and drawing the last 9-all but as with the first match, Pirates were not able to recover from a dominating third quarter performance from the defensively adept Kaiwhaiki side.