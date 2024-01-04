Keith Miller and Hannah Rogers are part of a group of families visiting from the Kāpiti Coast. They are pictured supervising the children in a game of Kubb. / Bevan Conley

Summer holidaymakers have been flocking to Kai Iwi Beach Holiday Park near Whanganui.

As Christmas campers were departing, New Year visitors took their spots.

Park owner Diane Taylor said groups of families and friends had been converging from different parts of the country to gather at the park for a break.

“It seems quieter this year even though there are a lot of people here,” Taylor said.

“People seem to just want to relax and enjoy the beach and the company.”

Christchurch visitors Scott and Kathryn Beatty, with their 4-year-old daughter Ruby, were enjoying their last day at the park after spending two weeks with family members who had travelled from other parts of the country to join them.

They said as first-time visitors, they were impressed with the facilities.

“It’s a nice beach and it’s great that there’s a summer surf patrol on duty,” Scott said.

“We’ve enjoyed fish and chips from the cafe here and we’ll be having some more tonight.”

The Beattys and their extended family select a different destination to meet up each summer.

“Last year went to Nelson and that was nice but we’re glad we decided to come to Whanganui this year.”

Christchurch visitors Scott and Kathryn Beatty with their daughter Ruby, 4, were enjoying their first stay at Kai Iwi Holiday Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

Glen Bullen from New Plymouth was enjoying a game of cricket with his sons Kobe (13) and Sawyer (8).

“I’m glad we made the effort to come this year,” he said.

“I’ve driven past the turn-off so many times when I’ve been on the way to somewhere so it’s good to finally find time to turn off and check it out.

“We’re here for five days and we’re thoroughly enjoying it. And it’s great that we didn’t have to come a very long way to get here.”

The boys said they pooled their Christmas money to buy a new PS5 Playstation console but were enjoying interspersing their game time with some outdoor exercise with their dad.

Glen Bullen with sons Kobe, 13, and Sawyer, 8, from New Plymouth were first-time visitors to the holiday park. Photo / Bevan Conley

A group of families visiting from Pukerua Bay and Raumati South were enjoying a game of Kubb.

Also known as Kings and Queens or Viking Chess, it involves knocking your opponent’s blocks out of the ground by hurling wooden batons.

“We’re still learning how to play and we’ve been watching YouTube videos to find out the rules,” Keith Miller said.

“It’s really hard but it’s a lot of fun and as you can see the children are enjoying it.”

Miller said three families with two children all enjoyed each other’s company and decided it would be fun to holiday together.

“We’re having a good time just being here but we’ll probably go and visit some places while we’re here. Bushy Park would be nice.”

Kai Iwi Holiday Park team Dean Wong, Bruce and Diane Taylor and Te tiwha Matthews with camp mascots Eliza and Jed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The cafe at Kai Iwi Beach Holiday Park, formerly named Sea Dog Galley, has been rebranded as the Shamelessly Basic Cafe.

Chef Dean Wong has joined the team and is adding baking to the menu.

He makes extra focaccia bread that sells in the shop alongside essentials and well-loved lollies like K Bars and Spaceman candy sticks.

“Basic means making things from scratch,” Wong said.

“Basic food is good food and we just want everything to taste good.”

The cafe is open for evening meals and lunches at weekends.

Te tiwha Matthews works in the cafe and is also the go-to guy for pretty much everything that needs doing at the park.

Taylor’s two dogs, Eliza and Jed, also have jobs - as camp mascots.

Jed likes to welcome dog-loving visitors while Eliza prefers to take a more observational role.

