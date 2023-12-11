Justine (stylist), Shannon, and Loren watch Tim Belcher cut the ribbon to mark the revamp and 25 years of Just Cuts in Whanganui.

Just Cuts Whanganui has celebrated 25 years of styling their community, and local owners Tim and Laney Belcher have given their loyal local clients plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The salon opened its doors on December 12, 1998, and clients were treated to a new-look salon when the latest round of renovations were completed on Tuesday, December 12, with new signage, furniture and modern layouts.

Tim says he’s taking the opportunity to thank his clients and his exceptionally talented stylist team.

“One lady came in yesterday and told me she’d been coming here for 18 years,” said Tim.

“That means so much to us as owners and is the reason we want to make our salon the best it can be. We’ve completely repainted the salon, replaced furniture and installed new signage.

Before (left) and after, the revamped hair salon at Just Cuts with owners Laney and husband Tim Belcher in Trafalgar Square, Whanganui.

“Rather than waiting for next year, we decided to make the salon even better just in time for its 25th birthday. The new colour scheme with timber elements brings a warm dynamic to the space we know clients old and new will love.

“While we’re celebrating the salon’s 25th birthday, Laney and I are also looking to the future and thinking about the next milestone we can celebrate. We’re in this for the long haul,” he said.

The salon birthday event included balloons and giveaways plus extra special offers.

“Christmas is coming early to Just Cuts Whanganui clients,” said Tim. “We were offering even better value style cuts at only $30 all day, so 25 per cent off to celebrate 25 years. Plus the first 25 clients got a goodie bag.”

Laney is a fully qualified hairdresser and brings over two decades of experience, while husband Tim has been part of big brand business both at home and abroad. Loving the laid-back local lifestyle, Tim and Laney are grateful for the strong support from the community for the popular and convenient no appointments, just come-in brand.

Tim says he owes the success of his salon to the continued loyalty of the local Whanganui community.

“We’re excited to be investing in this new stage of the salon’s growth,” said Tim. “We need to expand our team and are interested in speaking with anyone who’s passionate about cutting hair.

“Laney is loving the newly revamped salon already and we’re so excited to share it with Whanganui,” he said.

Just Cuts Whanganui employs five fully qualified stylists, and with growing demand and the salon open seven days, there are casual, part-time and fulltime opportunities for fully qualified stylists available.

Visit Just Cuts Whanganui opposite Countdown at Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre.