“-impacted 2024” is a solo show by Jillian Karl, a local Whanganui artist.

Whanganui resident and established painter, Jillian Karl, is debuting her new exhibition titled -impacted this Friday at Whanganui’s A-Gallery.

Karl’s 24-year long career has focused on black work using gesso paint to focus on the “the act of seeing - how we see - how we experience - how we feel.” Her new exhibit continues this artistic philosophy.

The new exhibition uses her unique style to address brain damage and its hidden struggles. Karl revealed that brain complications have impacted those close to her. She believes that the pain, loss, and isolation of brain damage often goes unseen despite it affecting so many lives. This collection of work aims to materialise and visualise these invisible struggles.

Karl admits this exhibition has been a tough one, “being a Virgo I like to be totally organised but this is a very risky body of work and it is proving risky.”



