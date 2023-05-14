Annie Keating and her band, Anny's Jam Band. Photo / by Bevan Conley

For the second year running, Porridge Watson was the venue that launched Whanganui’s International Jazz Day celebrations with a reception and a Jazz Jam Session. The events were so successful that owner Tony Sundeman and IJD organiser Ken Chernoff decided to adopt the formula.

As luck would have it, American guitarist Russ Spiegel cancelled his trip to Whanganui at the last moment, making Friday a logical and lyrical choice to stage an event.

Chris Dann (piano) and Berndt Reiss (bass) will once again drive from Palmerston North to hold down the rhythm section. Local and invited musicians will add their improvisations to create a relaxed and exciting evening of spontaneous music.

That’s the idea, and if it is anything like the sessions that have inspired it, you are in for a treat.

■ The IJD Collective Jam @ Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave, Friday, May 19, from 6 to 8pm, free entry.



