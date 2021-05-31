Jazz Club welcomes back country swing legends

The Cattlestops play the Jazz Club this Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Whenever Andrew London comes to the Jazz Club to play, you are certain to see an enthusiastic audience applauding the 'home town boy' who continues to do such wonderful work throughout the country.

This Sunday he is one of three superb singer/songwriters performing as the Cattlestops, a band that he started along with James Cameron back in 2004.

In an interview on TVNZ's Good Morning, Andrew told the story of how fiddler extraordinaire Colleen Trenwith with the Hamilton Country Bluegrass Band was a key to forming the original band.

Colleen moved down to Kapiti where the band is based to look after her mother. On hearing that she was in the neighbourhood, Andrew sought her out and brought her to the band.

By 2008, they had their second recorded album nominated as a finalist for the Country Music Record of the Year. Six of the songs on the record were selected to feature in Paul Murphy's film Second Hand Wedding that was an international success.

After these formative experiences, James and Andrew have continued to enjoy each other's musical company. Years later they teamed up with boogie woogie piano player Wayne Mason who has become a key part of the band, adding vocals and a third voice to the humorous and often impromptu patter that has become an entertaining part of the performance. They will be joined by Journeyman drummer and good friend Ryan Watson.

And you never know who might come in on the night. Last year, local saxophonist Brian Omundson suddenly appeared and added some lyrical improvised lines and solos. It is certain to be an entertaining evening.

The band covers a wide range of material. They will be playing original songs by James and Andrew that feature on their three albums, also some blues, Dixieland and R & B favourites from artists including Louis Jordan and Nat King Cole.

The Details

What: Whanganui Jazz Club featuring The Cattlestops

When: Sunday, June 6, from 5.30pm.

Where: St John's Club, 168 Glasgow St.

Tickets: General admission $25. Members $15. Memberships are available at the door.