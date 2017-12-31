Whanganui racer Jayden Carrick has his Kawasaki primed and ready to resurrect his F1 career on the streets of Nelson on Tuesday.

Jayden Carrick is praying the New Year will bury the demons of the past two motorcycle racing seasons when he lines up on the Port of Nelson street circuit on Tuesday.

The former F2 racer has struggled to kick start his F1 super bike career following an outstanding debut in 2014 on a Suzuki GSXR1000.

His best performances that season were reserved for his home track in Whanganui - the feared and well-respected Boxing Day Cemetery Circuit.

That first season he finished second behind Tony Rees in race one of the final round of the Suzuki Series and then fourth behind Scott Moir in the second and last series race.

Moir won the just completed 2017 Suzuki Series F1 championship.

But it was Carrick's ride to push Rees close in the coveted Robert Holden Memorial on Boxing Day 2014 that really impressed. He pushed Rees right to the wire to finish a close second.

Carrick has been dogged by mechanical problems since and he has struggled to bring his super bike career back to life since that 2014 debut.

The Wanganui Welldrillers/Wanganui Toyota-sponsored Carrick blew the bottom end of his Kawasaki dashing his 2017 Suzuki Series hopes, but with the arrival of a new crankshaft he will be back in business in Nelson tomorrow.

"Since 2014 I've had several different bikes, but as soon as the series has started I've blown something and have had to pull out," Carrick said.

"Even this Kawasaki I blew the top end, which obviously damaged the bottom end also blew. The new parts arrived and it's all fixed now and I have had time on it and it feels good. The new circuit in Nelson looks a bit hairy though. I'm not sure its suited to super bikes and I'm thinking the motards might go faster there."

Safely through Tuesday Carrick may look to race at the Paeroa street meeting on February 18 and he has already committed to the North Island rounds of the national formula 1 series beginning in March.

Meanwhile, three other Whanganui racers will also feature in the Port Of Nelson street races on Tuesday.

Dowman brothers, Scott and Ben, will be joined by 2017 super moto champion Richie Dibben.

The trio will contest the super moto class on their CFR450 Hondas where Dibben will be the red hot favourite to win.

Dibben went through the just completed 2017 Suzuki Series unbeaten to reclaim the title he held in 2012 and 2013, but the Dowman Contracting-sponsored brothers will not be far behind.

Scott Dowman finished third on points at the Whanganui series finale, while Ben finished fourth suggesting both are comfortable on street circuits.