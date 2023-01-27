Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Jay Rerekura: Truly connect with the awa and you will understand why it’s important to look after it

Jay Rerekura
By
4 mins to read
Developing a deep relationship with the awa helps understand why it is important to look after it, writes Jay Rerekura. Photo / Bevan Conley

Developing a deep relationship with the awa helps understand why it is important to look after it, writes Jay Rerekura. Photo / Bevan Conley

COMMENT:

I was privileged enough to accompany an organisation as they journeyed down Te Awa Tupua, the Whanganui River, this week.

Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of time on the awa, but it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle