Jay Rerekura: Think on it - who’s got the character that deserves your vote this election?

The way Tame Iti has represented himself on Celebrity Treasure Island has consolidated that character is important - including for politicians, writes Jay Rerekura. Photo / TVNZ

OPINION

You could be forgiven for forgetting that this is, in fact, an election year … said no one ever!

The sheer amount of bombardment - or billboard-ment - polluting my line of sight, whether

