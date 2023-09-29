The way Tame Iti has represented himself on Celebrity Treasure Island has consolidated that character is important - including for politicians, writes Jay Rerekura. Photo / TVNZ

OPINION

You could be forgiven for forgetting that this is, in fact, an election year … said no one ever!

The sheer amount of bombardment - or billboard-ment - polluting my line of sight, whether working at my computer, driving around the country or watching Tame Iti increase his legend on the telly (it’s the only show I’ve watched and only because of him), amazes me to no end.

It seems to be a constant melee of seeing who can mimi the farthest to protect the most territory of a world that belongs to us all.

Usually, those of us who occupy the space of voters sit in one of two camps; those who think we should vote, and those who couldn’t care less. Let’s add two more camps. Those who think the current political system works and those who both understand and agree with the heavy metal band Rage Against the Machine. I’ll let you do your own research to decipher that reference.

Speaking of camps, what about those who are pro-Māori and those who think that even the slightest sliver of light that even dimly shines on anything remotely related, either by whakapapa or kaupapa, to someone with a Māori neighbour takes away from their own entitlement. Yeah, I said it. Come at me … I don’t read the comments anyway.

For a few years now, I have been less interested in the policies of political enthusiasts and more interested in the character of the people who would sit in the hot seat of a particular constituency. Who the person is, who the character is and what drives them matters way more to me than what party line they toe or what policy their particular party has come up with.

Because, as we’ve seen time and time again, many promises are made and, unfortunately for those who buy in to said promises, many are broken.

Don’t get me wrong. I can at least understand that no one party can ever make everyone happy. I also understand that age-old adage “Easier said than done”. So, getting to know the character is much more important to me than what is written down and often forgotten once the work begins.

Another old whakatauki comes to mind: “Talk about the mahi, get the treats”.

Watching Tame Iti on Celebrity Treasure Island consolidated for me that character is important. I’ve always had respect for Tame and what he has done. He, like many others who have staunchly fought for important kaupapa, is a superhero to me. Although that TV show is purely entertainment for all of us, I was so proud of the way he represented himself, his whānau, his hapū and his iwi. Holy hika! I feel like we could put all of our political representatives on an island somewhere and run them through the same challenges to figure out who we thought would do a better job at running the country. Alas, we don’t currently live in that reality or that universe but it’s always fun to dream.

However this all plays out, in a couple of weeks’ time, we will let our feet do the talking. My feet are likely gonna say, “Let’s go mate … off to the fridge … and then off to the polling booth.”

What will your feet say on October 14? To vote or not to vote? Red or blue? Big or small? Left or right? Shout it from the rooftops or keep it to yourself? Whatever you choose, think on it. How will our decisions today have an impact on what happens apōpō. And of course, most importantly of all … UP THE WAHS!