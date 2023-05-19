Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Jay Rerekura: How else might you look at health and wellbeing then, Jay?

Jay Rerekura
By
4 mins to read
David Tua once said when he was climbing to the top of the boxing world “There are ways and there are ways.” Photo / Dean Purcell

David Tua once said when he was climbing to the top of the boxing world “There are ways and there are ways.” Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

I spent a number of years working in the health sector, particularly the alcohol and drug space in the Whanganui community.

Something I’ve been pondering about that almost 18-year journey is the fact that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle