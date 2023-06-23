Jay Rerekura is encouraging people to support local initiatives, such as George Jackson's rewena bread business. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION:

I’ve always had this thing about paying people I know and like to do stuff I would normally pay someone I don’t know to do.

Over the past few years, I have had the opportunity and the pleasure of working closely with quite a number of small business owners in Whanganui, assisting them in their endeavours to create thriving, sustainable businesses within our community.

The concept of “buy local” is one I really do support and get behind. It represents the essence of community spirit where local people work together to support one another, both as consumers and as service providers. By choosing to use local businesses, we are not only helping them maintain their livelihoods but also contributing to the overall health and vibrancy of our local economy.

Now don’t get me wrong; I am certainly not advocating for everyone asking for discounted “cuzzy” rates … no, no, no. Nor am I encouraging you to ask for free services from friends or acquaintances. Heck no. I believe in providing genuine support by paying fair market value for the work performed. Also, I am not referring to unscrupulous tradespeople who may charge exorbitant fees for sub-par work. Let me quickly explain what I mean by “exorbitant”. What I’m getting at are rates that significantly exceed market value, even when taking into account the increased costs of transportation, shipping and materials that many businesses are facing today.

That said, I would like to issue a challenge to all who come into contact with this article: embrace the “buy local” mentality. Whether you need to purchase milk from Okoia, bread from Jacksons Rewena Bread, plumbing services from Tysons Plumbing or any other goods or services, make a conscious effort to support our local community. In doing so, you are not only contributing to the success of our small businesses but also fostering a sense of unity within our community, which is invaluable in today’s increasingly interconnected world.

By choosing to “buy local” you are not only investing in the products or services you require but also in the people behind them. By supporting our friends, neighbours and community members, we are demonstrating our belief in their abilities and their dreams. This, in turn, can inspire others to consider starting their own businesses, further enriching our local economy and creating new opportunities for growth and development.

Buying local can also have tangible environmental benefits. By supporting businesses that source their products or materials locally, we can reduce the need for long-distance shipping and transportation which can help to lower our overall carbon footprint. I’m a size 13 but identify with being a size 12. This is an important consideration as we all strive to make more sustainable choices for the benefit of our planet and future generations.

Any-hoo, the “buy local” movement is about more than just promoting the economy within our community. It’s a testament to the power of kotahitanga, collaboration and mutual support which are essential qualities for creating a thriving, vibrant and resilient community. By choosing to support local businesses, we are taking an active role in shaping the future of our town and, in turn, the lives of the people who call it home. So, go forth and tautoko our local community with pride and enthusiasm, knowing that each purchase you make is a small but meaningful contribution to the greater good.

Now, with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to our local community, let us all rise to the challenge and embrace the “buy local” spirit. Let’s work together to create a brighter, more wealthier and healthier future for Whanganui.