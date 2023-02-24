Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Jay Rerekura: Cyclone Gabrielle response demonstrates how manaakitanga flows

Jay Rerekura
By
4 mins to read
People have pitched in to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

People have pitched in to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION

Generosity, to show respect, to care for, hospitality, kindness and support.

These are some of the words we have come to associate with the term “manaakitanga”. But “manaakitanga” is so much more than this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle