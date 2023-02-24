People have pitched in to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION

Generosity, to show respect, to care for, hospitality, kindness and support.

These are some of the words we have come to associate with the term “manaakitanga”. But “manaakitanga” is so much more than this small group of associated words.

To be honest, one could sit for days in wānanga or deliberation to extract even a portion of the true meaning of that term. Some might even say it is a word that is used in excess, bandied about proudly to express how very generous we are.

Manaakitanga - when I think about what it means for me, how it has been ingrained in my own psyche I think of the pā, the village. As a child, it was instilled upon my siblings and me that when you bring people on to your marae, it is incumbent upon the “hau kainga” or the “home people” (or if you want to get completely technical, the people of that particular wind) to feed your manuhiri or visitors well so that they remember the mana of your people and how well you can manaaki others. Almost like an indicator of the wealth of your hapū.

But, and probably most importantly, I’ve always seen manaakitanga demonstrated to me through your ability to lift the mana of others and especially your visitors. To extend to others our aroha through acts of helping, supporting and encouraging to foster and support the strength of the person which extends to the strength of the whānau, the hapū and the iwi. A perfect circular economy of uplifting.

I can remember a discussion about manaakitanga where the example was directed around “how” we feed our people if we are truly to embody manaakitanga. This is highly debatable I think, and I know it will provoke some feelings for different people, but let me raise these questions.

What best demonstrates manaakitanga? For a long time, it was abundance that indicated the level of manaakitanga. A huge pot of boilup, large quantities of pudding as well as plenty of kaimoana. Or has the concept changed to kai that better aligns with us being well? I love me some boilup and my strategy at a makati (feast) is to hit the puddings first so there’s no waiting in line.

But in the context of wellbeing, what is manaakitanga? That we can stuff our visitors full or that we can provide nutritious and healthy kai that doesn’t impact our personal health which then impacts our whānau health and so on? I’ll leave that there for us to chew on.

I want to take this opportunity to mihi to our friends on the east coast and in the north … and any others that have been impacted by the recent arrival and departure of Gabrielle. It has been difficult to sit here in Whanganui where we had almost zero impact from the devastation that many of you have gone through and are still going through.

Whilst my thoughts and wishes may not seem like anything worthwhile, I believe in the power of collective consciousness and see it manifested in the generosity from people who have physically gone to help, those who have donated money and also those who have donated goods in an effort to elevate the discomfort of our affected friends and whānau.

Some people don’t have friends and whānau over there, but still the manaakitanga flows.

I guess that is one of the learnings I take from thinking about manaakitanga and in thinking about how our people are coping with the loss of homes, of belongings and, in a number of very sad and traumatic experiences, the loss of loved ones. Manaaki te katoa. Ahakoa ko wai, ahakoa no hea. Let us be generous and hospitable to everyone. Regardless of who they are. Regardless of where they’re from.

Be kind.