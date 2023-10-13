Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Jay Rerekura: Could a connection with taiao counter the cost of living?

Jay Rerekura
By
4 mins to read
We need to learn to go further than the veranda of our house, writes Jay Rerekura.

We need to learn to go further than the veranda of our house, writes Jay Rerekura.

OPINION

I have been on a mission learning to respect our environment and talk to our environment lately and it has been an awesome journey, not only of learning but remembering.

It sounds like a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle