Chris Dann - piano man.

Tony Sundeman is supporting jazz culture in Whanganui by presenting an evening of improvised music with the Chris Dann Trio.

The atmosphere is free and easy, and local musicians are invited to come along and ‘jam with the band’.

Chris Dann (piano) and Berndt Reiss (bass) will once again drive up from Palmerston North to hold down the rhythm section with Michael Franklin-Browne on drums.

Local and invited musicians will add their improvisations to create a relaxed and exciting evening of spontaneous music. That’s the idea, and if it is anything like the sessions that have preceded it, you are in for a treat.

■ The IJD Collective Jam at Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave, Sunday, September 10, from 6 to 8pm, free entry.