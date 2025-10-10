Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Opinion

Jacinda Ardern documentary shows life behind the Prime Minister - Nicky Rennie

Opinion by
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read
Whanganui-based writer and broadcaster

Prime Minister is a revealing documentary about former PM Dame Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister is a revealing documentary about former PM Dame Jacinda Ardern.

  • The movie Prime Minister explores Jacinda Ardern’s motivations and challenges during her leadership.
  • Ardern became Prime Minister in 2017, aged 37.
  • The film highlights the toll of major events such as the Christchurch attack and Covid-19.

With anything new to the market, I try to get in quickly so that I can make my own decisions about how I feel about something without any undue influence. So when the movie Prime Minister came out last week, I made haste and went to see it.

Trust me

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save