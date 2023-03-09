A concept image of Te Puna Hapori, an iwi-led vision for a new "wellbeing hub" in Whanganui that will also house a new police station and courthouse. Image / Supplied

The development team for a new iwi-led “wellbeing hub” in Whanganui has released the first information about Te Puna Hapori, a vision for a range of whānau-centred community and wellbeing services alongside a new police station and courthouse.

A concept image released this week shows a collection of new buildings on a former UCOL polytech site in Whanganui city. The large block of land is bordered by Liverpool, Bell, Dublin and Wicksteed streets, with Rangahaua Marae in the northern corner of the site.

A new police station and courthouse will be built on the site but are only part of wider iwi plans to develop what will become Te Puna Hapori, a complex that provides wrap-around community wellbeing services.

Te Puna Hapori governance group co-chair Ken Mair said it was exciting to see work under way, and also to get a sense of what Te Puna Hapori may look like in the future.

“This will be a hapū and iwi-centred design and development process and the kaupapa supports the elevation of whānau across all parts of the project.”

Mair said Te Puna Hapori was both an iwi-led and community-focused wellbeing vision for Whanganui, and the name of the kaupapa and physical site.

Over the past several weeks, McMahon Services has been on site and work has begun in preparation for the removal or demolition of existing buildings.

This has included looking at what can be salvaged, as the project is driven by a sustainable ethos and aims to achieve a NZ Green Star building rating at all stages of the work.

Construction is expected to begin this year. Timeframes for the project are being worked through and are reliant on consenting processes and the availability of construction firms.

“We will soon be going to market to find a construction partner for the development of the site,” Mair said.

He said Te Puna Hapori was underpinned by the values system of Te Tomokanga ki te Matapihi and the Whanganui Land Settlement Agreement, and the Te Awa Tupua values system, Tupua te Kawa.

“Whanganui iwi, New Zealand Police, the Ministry of Justice and the Whanganui District Council have been working in partnership to achieve Te Puna Hapori’s vision, ‘Toitū te Whānau’ - uniting to improve the wellbeing of our whānau and community.”

