In 2024, after contracting to the Ministry of Education in 2023, the rūnanga’s Te Puna team worked with Whanganui hauora Māori provider Te Oranganui and schools to close 494 cases.

Of those, more than half (52%) were closed because the children were now enrolled and attending school or engaged in alternative education.

This was achieved with a workforce of three: two working in the Te Puna team in Marton and one based with Te Oranganui in Whanganui.

Ngā Wairiki-Ngāti Apa is determined to build on the success.

Rūnanga general manager of operations Katarina Hina said the numbers were “sobering” but the issues sitting behind non-enrolment and unexplained absences were complex.

Intervention required a broader approach than focusing only on the individual student.

“Our approach is grounded in Whānau Ora. It’s not just about the student, but the whole whānau,” Hina said.

“By understanding the wider social context, we have been able to walk alongside families to address the real barriers to attendance.”

The iwi was well placed to offer this support and integrated responses that were proving effective, she said.

This included services and programmes spanning education, training, employment, health, social services, clinical care, environmental services and research.

“This allows for true wraparound services, where we can refer whānau quickly across our internal teams and trusted external partners, ensuring all needs are met.”

Cooper said whānau were mostly “very supportive” of their children’s education but some needed help.

“There are always lots of external elements – the financial pressure of living, travel, even just understanding school and education policies. It can be really frightening for whānau,” Cooper told Local Democracy Reporting.

“To have 494 cases closed and 52% re-engaged in education in one year, that was a huge win for us. Our team is amazing and tracking well, and so are our whānau.

“We still have a long way to go but we’re getting there and working really hard.”

Cooper said that, for those under 16, cases were closed only when students were re-engaged in education.

Some cases were closed when young people “aged out” at 16. These rangatahi were encouraged to consider other education and training options.

“We inform them of what’s available to them and try really hard to get them into something.”

Good schooling was vital to many aspects of a child’s wellbeing, and positive education outcomes helped set a strong foundation for their adult lives, Cooper said.

“We don’t want to see any of our babies not fulfilling their education needs.

“A kura should be another arm of the whānau, another valuable community for our tamariki to be part of, one that opens up more opportunities for them.”

But she said a one-size-fits-all approach did not work for every child.

“It’s important that our kids are learning things that help them with their individual goals. Not all our kids are the same.”

Cooper said there were flexible options for students who were not engaging with mainstream education, including hybrid learning arrangements where rangatahi spend part of their week with the iwi and the rest at school.

The rūnanga also runs a rangatahi programme, which offers tailored support for young people from across Te Ranga Tupua (a regional tribal area encompassing Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and South Taranaki).

Ten rangatahi took part in the first intake. Of those, four returned to secondary school and the remaining six transitioned into full-time training.

Last year, Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki-Ngāti Apa hosted the first joint hui for schools across Whanganui and Rangitīkei, bringing together educational leaders, private training establishments, Sport Whanganui and other partners to share solutions for improving school attendance.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.