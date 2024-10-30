The new houses on Foyle St were fully insulated to a higher level than required by the Building Code, and heated with a heat pump in the lounge, a bathroom heater and wall panel heaters in each of the bedrooms.

“Each of the houses exceeds the current Building Code healthy homes provisions,” Leahy said.

The homes have been developed by the tribe’s commercial and investment arm Te Kumete o Paerangi on land bought through the Crown’s deferred selection property mechanism under the Ngāti Rangi Treaty settlement.

They were jointly funded by Ngāti Rangi and the Government through the joint iwi housing initiative Ka Uruora.

Ka Uruora was founded by iwi in Taranaki to support whānau into either shared equity (progressive) ownership or affordable rental housing through a programme that helps participants to improve financial management, lift savings and access housing.

Te Kumete o Paerangi chair Tomairangi Mareikura said all four homes in Ohakune were being made available to eligible Ngāti Rangi whānau at a discounted rental rate.

A rebate provided by Ka Uruora means the homes can be offered at an average 20% discount on market prices, depending on household income.

“The four whare are ready,” Mareikura said.

“We are working now to facilitate eligible whānau to move in.”

The iwi was working through a process of selecting whānau who met eligibility criteria, which included being a registered member of Ngāti Rangi, completing the Ka Uruora financial education programme and having an income range that fits the affordable rental solution.

The income range is between $55,000 and $95,000 before tax. Whānau must also be living in the region and not already own their own home.

Ka Uruora also has a tenancy management service.

Mareikura said Ngāti Rangi’s initial focus on affordable housing was the entry point for further initiatives.

The project was the first step toward advancing the iwi’s social impact aspirations to deliver housing security and affordability across the housing spectrum.

In a seasonal economy built around the skifields, there was limited housing available for locals.

According to 2018 Census numbers, almost 800 of the 1280 homes in Ohakune were unoccupied.

“There is huge need. Many whānau are displaced over winter because they can’t afford the winter rental prices,” Mareikura said.

“Anecdotally, we hear of three- or four-bedroom houses where two or three family units are living.

“There is a lot of couch surfing. There might be four or five working adults and their tamariki living in one house.”

Mareikura said the iwi was grateful to have received funding and support through its partnerships for the first housing development and was seeking further government investment.

“We are small and starting out, and we are approaching this prudently. We will build on what we have learned.

“Orōnaki has been an awesome kaupapa. It has been good to partner with those who share similar values and aspirations to support and grow our communities at home. For example, we have been able to partner with a local family building business whose subbies have all been local.

“Our approach is whānau-centred. We are always keeping our eyes peeled for opportunities to support our whānau.”

The iwi received 17 expressions of interest from whānau for Orōnaki kāinga.

“We are acutely aware that many whānau will miss out.

“We’re actively looking at how we might find solutions to meet the need, and we’re in negotiations with the Crown for additional funding to support further developments.”

Mareikura said there was scope to support whānau into their own homes in the future through shared or progressive ownership (sharing the purchase cost and ownership of a house until whānau can afford full ownership) or outright ownership.

Orōnaki is named after Rōnaki, an ancestor of the Rangataua block. Whānau are expected to be in place by Christmas.

Mareikura said Ngāti Rangi would also consider activating the Ka Uruora whānau savings scheme in which iwi provide matched savings contributions to tribal members.

