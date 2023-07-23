Firefighters were called to a blaze at the Avenue Hotel in Whanganui. Photo / Jess Hayward

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at the Avenue Hotel on Victoria Ave in Central Whanganui.

The fire was reported at 5.52pm on Sunday and four fire appliances were sent to the scene.

Jess Hayward lives in permanent accommodation on the site and said she was alerted to the fire when she heard people yelling outside.

“I could hear people yelling ‘fire, fire’, so I jumped up and ran outside. People were yelling ‘fire, fire over at Pak‘nSave’,” she said.

“It was very scary. It was pretty well alight. It was massive, it took them quite a while to get it out.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) says the fire has since been contained.

“We’re now in the process of mopping up and making sure all hotspots are out,” a spokesperson said.

“We may be in that phase for quite some time.”

The blaze at the Avenue Hotel on Victoria Ave in Whanganui has since been contained. Photo / Jess Hayward

Victoria Ave was cordoned off between Liverpool St and Pak‘nSave while firefighters attended the scene.

Hayward said she had been allowed back in to get her belongings and would be put up in another hotel room for the night.

Fenz could not say where or how the fire started - or if there was anyone injured - but a fire investigator would be on-site in the morning to asses the scene.

The hotel has been contacted for comment.