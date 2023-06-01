Whanganui hospitality businesses are expecting a busy King's Birthday Weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui accommodation and hospitality businesses are expecting a busy King’s Birthday Weekend, with locals and tourists set to enjoy the extra day off in the region.

Rutland Arms Inn owner Tavis Small expected the weekend to be busy as it usually was for any long weekend.

He was not aware of people coming to town for any particular reason or event but having an extra day off tended to get people more enthusiastic about going out to eat.

The extra day had a big effect on business.

“It turns your Sunday into a Saturday night and your Monday into a busy Sunday,

“It just gives [people] another night they can go out and do stuff without having to worry about going to work the next day or having to get kids organised for school,” he said.

Any excuse people had to come out for the night would be good for business.

This feeling was shared by La Quattro restaurant owner Manjot Singh.

“Long weekends are always busier.”

He was also expecting a busy three nights for his restaurant and said the extra day off made people more willing to come into town to eat.

“More families are out and about,” he said.

Riverside Motel manager Graham Prince said they were fully booked for Saturday and Sunday.

Normally the weekend was a busy time for the motel but, overall, he said the past few months had been slightly busier than in previous years.

He was not sure why, but most of the people staying at the motel had been domestic tourists rather than internationals.

He did not know if any of his guests were coming to the region for a particular event but presumed they were here to see the sights or visit family.

Anndion Lodge manager Gary Rainey said they were virtually booked out for the weekend, which was a relief as May had been quiet compared to the rest of the year.

This was partly because Anzac Day fell on a weekday which tended to make things tricky for the following month.

He also blamed the quiet month on the unusually wet and stormy weather.

Before May, he said the year had been very busy for the motel so it was good this weekend was getting things going again.

The weekend is set to be a busy one for vintage car enthusiasts with the inaugural Alpine Vintage & Classic Autoshow being held in National Park Village.

As well as the range of cars, all older than 30 years with categories spanning pre-WWI to cars from the early 1980s, the event will also have a swap meet, raffles and fun for the whole family under the backdrop of the mountains of Tongariro National Park.

Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 9am on Saturday at the National Park Village School grounds on the corner of Buddo and Carroll Sts.

The Whanganui Vintage Car Club is also holding its annual King’s Birthday Rally on Sunday.

Last year around 40 cars participated in the rally, with the club expecting around 60 participants this year.

Entrants will meet at the Wanganui Racecourse carpark at 8.30am with the first entrant expected to depart at 9.30am.

The racecourse also plays host to the King’s Birthday Weekend horse racing feature meeting on Saturday.

The meeting will include the AGC Training Weight For Age (WFA) stakes, the Foxton Cup and Castletown Stakes.

Racing is expected to get under way from midday and go until around 4.30pm, with free entry and parking for spectators.

The 100th anniversary of the Whanganui Tech Old Boys Rugby Club (TCOBRFC) will be held over the weekend.

The club no longer exists, but the organising committee decided the centenary of its formation was a good time for a last hurrah.

Events are planned for the whole weekend, with a get-together at the racecourse on Friday night, with organisers booking a room and sponsoring a race for Saturday’s races, with a gathering at the old clubrooms on Saturday night and long lunch and formalities planned for Sunday.

The Ohakune Carrot Carnival is on at Ohakune Junction on Saturday, June 3.

The all-day event is a day out for the whole family with entertainment, food and retail stores and games all on offer.

Festivities will be going on from 10am to 4pm with Thames St closed to allow for safe walking access for all activities.

The Whanganui River Markets are on at Moutoa Quay from 8.30am to 1pm on Saturday with a wide range of stalls and food operators.