The cause of a log hauler fire on Brunswick Rd is being investigated. Photo / Bevan Conley

The cause of a log hauler fire on Whanganui’s Brunswick Rd early on Wednesday morning is under investigation.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said they received a call reporting the incident at 4.45am.

A train driver who saw smoke from the fire alerted emergency services.

“When we got there, we found out it was a piece of machinery on fire,” the Fenz spokeswoman said.

The log hauler fire was fully involved when crews arrived at the JDM Earthmoving site.

Two fire trucks and a tanker were used to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire crews were at the scene for more than an hour and 45 minutes.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.