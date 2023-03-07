International Womens Day will be celebrated with a panel discussion and lunch at the Whanganui Arts Centre.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is embracing equity and the theme will be discussed by a panel of inspirational speakers in Whanganui today.

Whanganui Women’s Network manager Carla Donson initiated La Fiesta 14 years ago as a means to recognise and celebrate International Women’s Day and each year the women’s festival has grown bigger, better and longer.

La Fiesta 2023 is nearing the end of its fourth week and Donson said the United Nations theme for International Womens Day 2023 was “DigitALL” - innovation and technology for gender equality.

“It’s about looking at how digital technology can work for women and also how women can be safer in the world of digital technology,” Donson said.

“The International Women’s Day website is now sponsored by large corporations and although it is still about celebrating women, important messages were being lost so the UN has its own official themes each year, and this year it is on digital technology.”

The Multicultural Council of Whanganui/Rangitīkei has a La Fiesta art exhibition in the back gallery at the Whanganui Arts Centre on Taupō Quay and there will be a special event at the venue to mark International Women’s Day.

A panel of inspirational speakers will discuss the embracing equity theme and a light lunch will be served.

All are welcome at the free event and visitors are encouraged to contribute an artwork to add to the exhibition. The event will run from 11am until 2pm. Call Robin 021 0233 3863 to find out more.

Whanganui Pride Week has coincided with the final week of La Fiesta this year and a combined celebration of International Women’s Day will be held at the new premises at 64 St Hill St.

The Whanganui Ukelele Orchestra will provide live entertainment 7pm until 9pm. Koha appreciated, BYO refreshments.