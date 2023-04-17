The 27 international students from Germany, India, Japan and Thailand, with Whanganui deputy mayor Helen Craig.

Last week, representatives and local students from Cullinane College, Whanganui Collegiate, Te Pūkenga and NZ International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) gathered at Cooks Gardens to formally welcome 27 international students to the region.

Whanganui deputy mayor Helen Craig welcomed more than 25 students to the region and spoke about the reciprocal benefits international education brings to Whanganui.

The welcoming ceremony was officiated by deputy mayor Helen Craig, who spoke about the life-long connections between local and international students, and the cultural contribution international students make by bringing new skills and understanding to our rangatahi.

Cullinane College’s kapa haka group kicked off the event with a welcoming performance, and a mihi whakatau was performed by Uncle John Maihi. International students were also gifted Tū Ngātahi pins – a symbol of the connection between cultures and a reminder of the importance of friendship.

Local students from Cullinane College’s kapa haka group welcomed the international students during a captivating performance.

The event was organised by Whanganui District Council and Whanganui & Partners. Representatives from the council’s Welcoming Communities network also attended, who encouraged students to get involved with their local school communities and reach out if they need support.

Japanese international student Miu Moroe from Tokyo.