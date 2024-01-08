Tutor Nikki Li Hartliep talks to New Zealand Opera School students Alfred Fonati-Fuimaono (centre), Mike Liu and Ridge Ponni (back to camera).

Nikki Li Hartliep, an acclaimed international soprano and voice teacher from New York, says being at the New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui is a privilege and an honour.

Meeting her on Sunday night at the first gathering of this year’s school, celebrating its 30th anniversary at Whanganui Collegiate School, was like catching up with an old and wonderful friend. Nikki Li exudes warmth with a joyful smile and sparkling eyes. It was truly a pleasure.

She is a critically acclaimed soprano with 20 years’ experience performing across the world’s greatest stages. She now lives in Dunedin with her New Zealand-born husband and is a much-loved private voice tutor.

Though she performed to international acclaim, she said her love was teaching.

“Now I have a life. When I was performing it was all rehearsals, opera houses, living in hotels, which all sounds exciting but was also very lonely.”

As a Japanese American, she said her many performances of Cio-Cio-San in the Puccini opera Madama Butterfly were like performing her own story.

“I was born to a young Japanese mother then adopted out to an American couple.”

She has performed with the San Francisco Opera, Canadian Opera, New York City Opera, Teatro Teresa Carreno (Caracas, Venezuela), Seattle Opera, Dublin Grand Opera, Minnesota Opera, Atlanta Opera, Florentine Opera and Austin Lyric Opera.

As a teacher, she taught on the voice faculty of Eastman School of Music, Rochester, New York, as Assistant Professor of Voice (part-time), and held a position on the Performance Faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (2003-2005). She has worked with international opera companies, concert soloists, winners in prestigious singing competitions and participants in professional young artist programmes.

Her delight in being with the New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui is palpable.

“This will be such an interesting and exciting two weeks for me working with these gorgeous young students.”

Hartliep will take the school’s popular public master class at the Collegiate Auditorium on Monday, January 15.

“I will enjoy it immensely, it’s exciting for everyone involved.”

She admits she will feel sad when the school ends because, even though this is her first year, she knows it will be fulfilling for her and everyone involved.

“And we’re celebrating its 30th year.”