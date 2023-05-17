Could the Aramoho rail bridge be used by passenger trains again? Photo / Bevan Conley

Could the Aramoho rail bridge be used by passenger trains again? Photo / Bevan Conley

Public transport advocates say interest in passenger rail is growing ahead of a meeting in Whanganui to discuss ways to bring trains back to the region.

Next week’s public meeting follows the Government’s announcement of an upgrade to the Palmerston North to Wellington Capital Connection train line that will double the number of trips on the line and introduce weekend services.

Public transport advocate Anthonie Tonnon, who is Whanganui District Council’s representative on Horizons Regional Council’s passenger transport committee, said the appetite for passenger rail had been growing nationwide, Whanganui included.

“I think more people are starting to think about it; when I’ve talked to groups about buses and things, people are interested in the buses but you can never beat rail, everyone loves rail,” he said.

For a few decades, the public had managed to be convinced rail was not something New Zealand needed, but this opinion was changing, he said.

“People are learning that New Zealand actually did have quite a good rail system and it wasn’t that long ago and we’ve sort of quietly snuffed it out.”

If passenger rail were brought back to Whanganui, it would benefit a lot of people because there were many, like himself, who travelled regularly to places like Wellington.

“We don’t need to commute but there are a lot of people that need to go there for work, for business meetings and for seeing family and friends and entertainment.”

Better rail networks would also bring economic enrichment as time that would otherwise be spent travelling could instead be used for work.

“Every time you drive for three hours, and if there is no way to get there without driving, you are doing labour which really should be sorted out for you by a good public transport network,” Tonnon said.

The Capital Connection service between Palmerston North and Wellington is to be upgraded.

The replacement of the Captial Connection was also helping to build interest, as Whanganui people would have easier access to rail and it would better the chances to connect the service to more communities.

However, he said it was unlikely for the Connection to be further extended to Whanganui, and, if it were, it would take a long time to implement.

“Extending its life is possible, it’s politically possible; extending the places it goes to is like starting a whole new rail network again,” he said.

This was due to how networks were structured and funded, with KiwiRail averse to establishing new passenger lines, requiring a lot of local and national funding, research and rolling stock.

Tonnon said in the short term the focus could be on implementing a smart network in the region, utilising trains and buses.

“One of the easy things we can do is make sure we have good connecting bus services throughout the Manawatū and Whanganui region ... so that people in Whanganui can be using those trains from day one.”

The public meeting in Whanganui is being organised by Save Our Trains, which has been running meetings up and down the country to gauge public interest in a return of regional rail services.

Spokesman Paul Callister said he remembered taking a train from Whanganui in the past when the service was more established.

He said the group advocated for rail because it presented a lower-emission transport option and the opportunity to connect communities.

“We also know there need to be more linkages, it’s not just a train from Whanganui to Wellington or whatever, it’s linking across to Marton so you can go to Auckland.

“It’s a whole set of trains that really need to come back.”

A return of rail had been appealing to people across age ranges in other regions.

“We see it both in older people who are nostalgic but we also see it in younger people who do want to travel in low-emissions ways, or a lot of young people don’t have their [driver’s] licences these days so there does seem to be an interest.”

At the meeting, a panel comprising Callister, Tonnon, Green MP Julie Anne Genter and Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell will discuss potential plans to improve transport services and answer questions from the public.

Genter, who is also the deputy chairwoman of the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee, said the Greens had a vision for a network of interconnected, accessible and affordable public transport in main centres and regions.

“We propose progressively building up passenger rail services ... but also bringing back services from places like Whanganui,” she said.

She, too, believed interest in passenger rail was on the rise and said there was no reason why the rail service could not be brought back to how it used to be.

“New Zealand was once a country that had affordable bus and rail services right across the country when we had a much smaller population.

“There’s no technical or financial reason why we can’t have those services again, it’s just a question of political will.”

The meeting is at the Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, on May 23, from 7.30pm.