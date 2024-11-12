“I think like anyone managing to get elective surgery in the public system currently, I think they were all really pleased.”

Over the weekend, 10 elective surgeries, including removing minor skin lesions and a mastectomy (breast removal), were carried out.

“We had a patient who had significant, life-changing surgery who would not have been able to get that done without the help of the army,” Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Whanganui acting group director of operations Kath Fraser-Chapple said.

Anaesthetist and intensive care specialist Dr Louise Speedy helped complete 10 elective surgeries at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Eva de Jong

The exercise provided NZDF personnel with vital training. Medical reservists must complete training away from their fulltime jobs as surgeons, nurses or anaesthetists, which often means juggling commitments.

Major James Joseph, NZDF’s Officer Commanding General Health Support Squadron, said the training was crucial for reserve force personnel to be able to perform in high-pressure environments.

“We could not do it without this practice, we must demonstrate that we can do it and that it is possible.

“In Whanganui, we’ve achieved amazing results.”

Army medic David Maney said the job definitely came with “some highs and lows”.

“It’s very much the army thing of 90% boredom and 10% blind terror.”

NZDF medic David Maney was recently in the UK providing medical training to Ukrainian soldiers being deployed to fight against Russian forces. Photo / Eva de Jong

In August to December 2023, Maney was part of a group of NZDF personnel sent to the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers.

“We were taking them through their basic training, so basically what we would do in 16 weeks, they did in five weeks.

“It was about 60 New Zealanders teaching 200 Ukrainians at a time how to be a basic infantryman,” he said.

“I was in charge of both looking after our guys’ health and training Ukrainians on basic first aid and trauma management.”

Emergency medicine specialist Minnette Monteith (left), nursing officer Jesse Lust (centre) and medical scientific officer Nick Heffernan ready for surgery inside one of the army tents. Photo / Eva de Jong

Whanganui MP Carl Bates said the NZDF was helping to clear the wait list for elective surgery at the hospital, which was “an awesome opportunity for Whanganui”.

“It upskills both the defence staff and our Whanganui hospital staff, and of course over the weekend there were 10 people cleared off the waiting list because they got the opportunity for surgery and proved that this works.”

Speedy said the last time she had completed surgery in a tent was more than a decade ago in Western Samoa.

“It’s a slightly different environment.

“Unlike in a solid building with walls, you’ve got to be aware of the volume of your work because other clinical areas can hear you. We had a helicopter arrive on the helipad just as we were putting one of the patients to sleep.”

Fraser-Chapple said she was proud of the relationship the hospital had developed with the NZDF over recent years to allow the joint exercises to go ahead.

