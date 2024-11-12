New Zealand Defence Force medics (from left) David Maney, Wiremu Gordon, nursing officer Christine Kelly, Vincent Lawford, Geoffrey Huntleigh-Smith and medical officer Bradley Proud were part of the exercise at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Eva de Jong
“I think like anyone managing to get elective surgery in the public system currently, I think they were all really pleased.”
Over the weekend, 10 elective surgeries, including removing minor skin lesions and a mastectomy (breast removal), were carried out.
“We had a patient who had significant, life-changing surgery who would not have been able to get that done without the help of the army,” Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Whanganui acting group director of operations Kath Fraser-Chapple said.
The exercise provided NZDF personnel with vital training. Medical reservists must complete training away from their fulltime jobs as surgeons, nurses or anaesthetists, which often means juggling commitments.
“It upskills both the defence staff and our Whanganui hospital staff, and of course over the weekend there were 10 people cleared off the waiting list because they got the opportunity for surgery and proved that this works.”
Speedy said the last time she had completed surgery in a tent was more than a decade ago in Western Samoa.
“It’s a slightly different environment.
“Unlike in a solid building with walls, you’ve got to be aware of the volume of your work because other clinical areas can hear you. We had a helicopter arrive on the helipad just as we were putting one of the patients to sleep.”
Fraser-Chapple said she was proud of the relationship the hospital had developed with the NZDF over recent years to allow the joint exercises to go ahead.
