A driver who allegedly fled police in Whanganui then crashed into a power pole has not been found.
Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was suspected to not be roadworthy about 2pm on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.
The driver failed to stop and fled along Somme Parade before crashing into a power pole near the Field St intersection about two minutes later, bringing down power lines.
The offender fled the scene on foot.
Cordons were put in place and a police dog unit was brought in to assist but they could not locate the driver.