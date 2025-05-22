Advertisement
Inquiries into missing driver in Whanganui after person fled from police

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
The driver of a vehicle which fled police has not been found.

A driver who allegedly fled police in Whanganui then crashed into a power pole has not been found.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was suspected to not be roadworthy about 2pm on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

The driver failed to stop and fled along Somme Parade before crashing into a power pole near the Field St intersection about two minutes later, bringing down power lines.

The offender fled the scene on foot.

Cordons were put in place and a police dog unit was brought in to assist but they could not locate the driver.

Inquiries are ongoing.

