The driver of a vehicle which fled police has not been found.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The driver of a vehicle which fled police has not been found.

A driver who allegedly fled police in Whanganui then crashed into a power pole has not been found.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was suspected to not be roadworthy about 2pm on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

The driver failed to stop and fled along Somme Parade before crashing into a power pole near the Field St intersection about two minutes later, bringing down power lines.

The offender fled the scene on foot.

Cordons were put in place and a police dog unit was brought in to assist but they could not locate the driver.