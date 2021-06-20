In Shape: How flexible are you?

Stretching is an important part of a daily routine. Photo / Getty Images

Flexibility or mobility is the first rung of the "fitness ladder".

Physical fitness has many components such as muscular strength, endurance, power, co-ordination, balance and cardiovascular fitness. Flexibility and stretching are the most neglected aspect of many fitness programmes and are simply not on the fitness ladder for some.

Many gym goers don't take the time to stretch after working out and then wonder why they develop injuries. How many of you take the time to stretch your muscles after your walk, run, swim, or game of golf?

Mobility is the ability to take your joints through a range of gentle pain free movements and stretching helps to lengthen your muscles. Spending time each day or even weekly if time is short will help to prevent mechanical imbalances in your back, hips, shoulders and neck. These imbalances shift your body segments out of proper alignment and result in stress and strains and poor posture.

Many factors limit our flexibility such as bones, muscles, ligaments, muscular bulk and weight, age, temperature, clothing, and gender.

Our joint mobility is affected as we age and we tend to lose our ability to move freely and although this happens the good news is that it is completely preventable if we engage in a good stretching and mobility routine.

Sitting at your desk for prolonged periods of time often leads to a lack of flexibility and poor posture. If you think resting your back in that expensive chair you bought for work is helpful think again. Even lounging in the Lazyboy after a tough day at the office can be creating problems for your body.

Some of the immediate benefits of a daily stretching programme are a reduction of muscle tension, a decrease in muscle pain, improved circulation, increased range of motion, improved coordination and body awareness and a reduction in injuries.

How many of us get out of bed each day, reach our arms skywards and have a good old fashioned stretch as though we were trying to grow taller? It feels good! Unfortunately this is where stretching starts and ends for some.

To get the maximum benefits from stretching, your muscles needs to be warm. Trying to stretch a cold muscle is like trying to stretch a piece of chewing gum straight out of the freezer, it just won't happen, or worse, it will snap in two. Ouch!

So our suggestion is to warm up first or take time later in the day to stretch when your body has been moving. Stretch only as far as you can without feeling pain and as for how long you should stretch, the recommendation we use is to assume the stretched position and hold for 15-30 seconds.