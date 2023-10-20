Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

In profile: Meet Whanganui Girls College principal Nita Pond

Liz Wylie
By
6 mins to read
Nita Pond joined the staff at Whanganui Girls' College in 2011 and was appointed as principal in 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nita Pond joined the staff at Whanganui Girls' College in 2011 and was appointed as principal in 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

A year into her tenure as principal of Whanganui Girls College, Nita Pond says she still finds time to be with her students.

Pond quietly became the principal of Whanganui Girls College (WGC) last year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle